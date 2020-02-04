App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Henkel aims to invest 50mn euro more on Pune manufacturing unit in next 5 years

Phase I and II of the manufacturing unit has been completed and the company is planning to start Phase III and IV soon

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Henkel Adhesives Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Henkel AG & Co KGaA, announced the unveiling of its new production facility in Kurkumbh near Pune.


The company has invested about 50 million euro (Indian equivalent of Rs 400 crore) on the manufacturing unit and intends to invest another 50 million euro over the next five years, said Jan-Dirk Auris, Member of the Management Board and Executive President, Adhesive Technologies Business Unit, Henkel AG & Co KGaA.


With total investments of 100 million euro, the management aims to serve the growing demand of India industries for high-performance solutions in adhesives, sealants and surface treatment products.


Henkel Adhesive Technologies is in to adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. The business unit serves around 1,30,000 customers in over 800 industrial areas with tailor-made products and technologies used in a wide array of consumer foods and industrial products.


The manufacturing facility site measures 100,000 square meters and has a built up area of 51,000 sq m.


Phase I and II of the manufacturing unit has been completed and the company is planning to start Phase III and IV soon.


“The expansion will increase Henkel’s capabilities to serve customers across markets including flexible packaging, automotive, agriculture and construction equipment, general industry and metals,” he said.


Auris believes that Henkel India is among the most important emerging market with ‘tremendous’ growth opportunities for the adhesives business.


Shilip Kumar, President, Henkel India said, “We will continue to invest in local manufacturing as it gives our Adhesive Technologies business in India a strategic advantage.”


Kumar said the new site will not only cater to the Indian market but also markets in geographic proximity such as Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Henkel Adhesive Technologies is a leader in laundry and home care and beauty care globally. Henkel, a 140-year old company, employs around 53,000 people globally.



First Published on Feb 4, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Business #Henkel Adhesive Technologies India Pvt Ltd.

