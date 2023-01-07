 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Helped by festive sales, Titan reports 12% standalone biz growth in Q3

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

"The positive consumer sentiment helped all categories clock healthy double-digit growths despite a high base in the same period of last year," as per the quarterly update by Titan for Q3 FY23.

Titan Company

Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan has recorded 12 per cent growth in its standalone business in the December quarter, led by "healthy consumer demand" spurred by a vibrant festive season.

"The positive consumer sentiment helped all categories clock healthy double-digit growths despite a high base in the same period of last year," as per the quarterly update by Titan for Q3 FY23.

The Tata group firm also continued network expansion by adding 111 stores in October-December, taking the total number to 2,362 at the end of the quarter.

During the quarter, Titan Jewellery, which generally contributes more than two-thirds of its revenue, achieved 11 per cent Y-O-Y growth.

"Healthy new buyer growths in the festive period, higher-value purchases in the studded category and unique new collections for the season helped the division achieve an 11 per cent growth YoY (excluding bullion sales)," said Titan.

Sales from the studded category moderately outpaced the gold jewellery (plain) segment. Wedding sales grew in line with the division's overall sales, it noted.