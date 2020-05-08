Hello, This is... | Impact of COVID-19 on education

According to UNESCO, over 157 crore enrolled students across the world have been impacted by severe disruption in their education because of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

Has 2020 defined a new normal for the education sector? Is a mixed or blended mode of learning – online and on-site – going to be the only way forward for our educational institutions in future? Do industry partners and regulatory bodies need a mind-set shift in order to let online learning become more mainstream? How are India’s educators equipping themselves with technology to reach out to the remotest student? And what are students going through as their future hangs in the balance due to this raging global pandemic?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Sunder Ramaswamy, Vice Chancellor, Krea University, answers these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.