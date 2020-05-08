App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... | Impact of COVID-19 on education

Sunder Ramaswamy, Vice Chancellor, Krea University, shares his insight on how coronavirus pandemic has impacted education

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

According to UNESCO, over 157 crore enrolled students across the world have been impacted by severe disruption in their education because of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

Has 2020 defined a new normal for the education sector? Is a mixed or blended mode of learning – online and on-site – going to be the only way forward for our educational institutions in future? Do industry partners and regulatory bodies need a mind-set shift in order to let online learning become more mainstream? How are India’s educators equipping themselves with technology to reach out to the remotest student? And what are students going through as their future hangs in the balance due to this raging global pandemic?

Sunder Ramaswamy, Vice Chancellor, Krea University, answers these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #education #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 35,000

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 35,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai's COVID-19 cases climb to 11,967; death toll 462: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai's COVID-19 cases climb to 11,967; death toll 462: BMC

Coronavirus wrap May 8: IndiGo announces pay cuts again; unemployment in the US hits 14.7 percent

Coronavirus wrap May 8: IndiGo announces pay cuts again; unemployment in the US hits 14.7 percent

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.