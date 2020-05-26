Hello, This is... | COVID-19 impact on service industry

A consortium of Gurugram-based CEOs recently launched a 150-bed hospital exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

Pramod Bhasin, Founder, Genpact and Chairman, Clix Capital – is one of the stakeholders.

Listen in to this ever-optimistic corporate leader as he shares his ideas to repeat a BPO-like success that he is credited with, in the present economic scenario.

He also tells Network 18's Kartik Malhotra what startups he would like to invest in as an angel investor.​

