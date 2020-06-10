Hello This is... | COVID-19: Impact on IT/ITES sector

As COVID-19 broke out across geographies, organisations scrambled to protect their global workforces while also maintaining business continuity.

The pandemic is transforming data storage and analysis, catalysing the use of new age technologies like cloud computing, causing organisations to collaborate virtually while keeping an eye on data security breaches and teaching leadership lessons to CXOs around the world.

Puneet Gupta, MD – Marketing & Services, NetApp India, shares insights on these trends and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.