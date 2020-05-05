Hello, This is... | Air charter in the times of COVID-19

Kanika Tekriwal, Founder & CEO, JetSetGo shares her lockdown experiences with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari in an exclusive conversation.
As various sectors of the Indian economy deal with the financial fallout of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, the aviation sector is among the hardest hit and within aviation, the business of luxury chartered flights has come to a standstill.
The sector saw tremendous demand just before India’s nationwide lockdown was imposed and citizens wanted their loved ones back home safely. But a lockdown of almost two months has crippled this business severely and forced industry leaders to reimagine the aviation sector with minimised human contact for a post-COVID-19 world.Kanika Tekriwal, Founder & CEO, JetSetGo, shares her lockdown experiences with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari in an exclusive conversation.
