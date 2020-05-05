App
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... | Air charter in the times of COVID-19

Kanika Tekriwal, Founder & CEO, JetSetGo shares her lockdown experiences with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari in an exclusive conversation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As various sectors of the Indian economy deal with the financial fallout of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak, the aviation sector is among the hardest hit and within aviation, the business of luxury chartered flights has come to a standstill.

The sector saw tremendous demand just before India’s nationwide lockdown was imposed and citizens wanted their loved ones back home safely. But a lockdown of almost two months has crippled this business severely and forced industry leaders to reimagine the aviation sector with minimised human contact for a post-COVID-19 world.

Kanika Tekriwal, Founder & CEO, JetSetGo, shares her lockdown experiences with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari in an exclusive conversation.

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #aviation #coronavirus #video

