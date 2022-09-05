English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Helios Capital gets Sebi's in-principle approval to launch mutual fund biz

    A flurry of applications for a mutual fund license was seen after the market regulator allowed fintech firms to enter the space.

    PTI
    September 05, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST
    SEBI

    SEBI

    Helios Capital has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s in-principle approval to launch a mutual fund business. Helios Capital Management PTE Limited, which is the business of portfolio management services, applied for a mutual fund license with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February 2021.

    "I am very pleased to share that Sebi has granted Helios Capital in-principle approval to sponsor Helios Mutual Fund. We deeply respect this approval & will work hard to offer mutual funds for retail investors, focusing on performance & service,” Samir Arora, the main founder and fund manager at Helios Capital, announced on Twitter.

    After quitting Alliance Capital almost 20 years ago, Arora is re-entering the 43-player mutual fund industry. He was the Chief Investment Officer of Alliance Capital’s Indian mutual fund business.

    The company has joined entities like Zerodha, Samco Securities and Bajaj Finserv that received Sebi’s go-ahead to launch mutual fund operations. Besides, half a dozen companies are awaiting Sebi’s nod to enter into the mutual fund space.

    A flurry of applications for a mutual fund license was seen after the market regulator allowed fintech firms to enter the space.
    PTI
    Tags: #Helios Capital #Market #SEBI
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 08:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.