Helios Capital founder Samir Arora escapes death from falling into open manhole in Mumbai

Singapore-based fund manager and founder of fund management firm Helios Capital, Samir Arora, escaped death after being rescued from an open manhole outside the office of Phoenix Mills off Dr E Moses Road in Mumbai on April 25.



#BMC A dear friend fell in an open manhole yesterday outside Phoenix Mills...fortunately did not go down and was rescued. The public should throw some of these BMC guys down these open manholes.

The incident was first shared on Twitter by Neeraj Batra, a friend of Arora, on April 26.

In a series of tweets, Arora confirmed the incident, and tweeted that he was inside till chest level and within micro seconds of disappearing into the manhole.



Thank you Neeraj. It was scary as hell (and smelly). Was within micro seconds of disappearing. Quick reflexes and shape of manhole gave me second life.

Guys and gals- be careful in life and remain safe. Yeh hai Mumbai meri jaan and was close to taking my jaan.

Arora informed that he was rescued thanks to his quick reflexes, due to which he was able to hold on to the two sides, and the shape of the manhole which gave him a ‘second life’.

Arora suffered minor scratches for which he got an injection. He also lost his phone in the drain.



If BMC finds my Samsung phone in the drain they can keep it with my compliments.



The incident, as per Arora, took place “outside the office of Phoenix Mills located at Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, R.R Hosiery Building, Off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai”.



Dear @Iamsamirarora -- the BMC has informed its commissioner that THERE IS NO OPEN MANHOLE COVER NEAR PHEONIX. pls connect with him as mentioned in the DM. This is outrageous and unless you speak up, some scoundrels will get away... Can anyone get a photo? @batra_neeraj

Earlier today when Sucheta Dalal, Managing Editor of Moneylife magazine and also one of the followers of Arora on Twitter, informed the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about this negligence of duty that could have proved fatal, the commissioner was informed by the Corporation that there is “no open manhole cover near Phoenix.”