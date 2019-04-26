App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Helios Capital founder Samir Arora escapes death from falling into open manhole in Mumbai

Arora informed that he was rescued thanks to his quick reflexes, due to which he was able to hold on to the two sides, and the shape of the manhole which gave him a ‘second life’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Singapore-based fund manager and founder of fund management firm Helios Capital, Samir Arora, escaped death after being rescued from an open manhole outside the office of Phoenix Mills off Dr E Moses Road in Mumbai on April 25.

The incident was first shared on Twitter by Neeraj Batra, a friend of Arora, on April 26.

In a series of tweets, Arora confirmed the incident, and tweeted that he was inside till chest level and within micro seconds of disappearing into the manhole.

Arora informed that he was rescued thanks to his quick reflexes, due to which he was able to hold on to the two sides, and the shape of the manhole which gave him a ‘second life’.

Arora suffered minor scratches for which he got an injection. He also lost his phone in the drain.

The incident, as per Arora, took place “outside the office of Phoenix Mills located at Shree Laxmi Woolen Mills Estate, R.R Hosiery Building, Off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai”.

Earlier today when Sucheta Dalal, Managing Editor of Moneylife magazine and also one of the followers of Arora on Twitter, informed the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about this negligence of duty that could have proved fatal, the commissioner was informed by the Corporation that there is “no open manhole cover near Phoenix.”
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

