HeidelbergCement India Q4 net profit rises 16.9% to Rs 61 crore

HeidelbergCement India Ltd May 24 reported a 16.89 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 60.90 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 52.10 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

Its net sales were at Rs 534.65 crore, up 1.75 per cent, during the quarter as against Rs 525.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 459.94 crore as against Rs 453.83 crore, up 1.34 per cent.

HeidelbergCement India, a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement Group, Germany, reported a decline of 4.64 per cent in its sales volume to 12.11 kilotonne as against 12.70 kilotonne in the year-ago quarter.

For the financial year 2018-19, HeidelbergCements India net profit stood at Rs 220.66 crore, up 65.68 per cent from Rs 133.18 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its net sales for the fiscal stood at Rs 2,109.44 crore, up 9.11 per cent as compared to Rs 1,933.16 crore in the previous year.

"The company registered its highest-ever volume of 4.9 million tonne, mainly driven by increased construction activities in Uttar Pradesh," said HeidelbergCements in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, HeidelbergCements said its board in a meeting held on Friday recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Shares of HeidelbergCement India Friday rose by Rs 8.70, or 4.47 per cent, to Rs 203.35 apiece on the BSE.