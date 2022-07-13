 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heidelberg Cement Q1 PAT seen up 3.1% YoY to Rs 70.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Heidelberg Cement to report net profit at Rs 70.7 crore up 3.1% year-on-year (down 24.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 639.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 36.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 116.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:04 am
