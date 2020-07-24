App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hedge fund Route One gets RBI nod to double stake in IndusInd Bank to 10%

Route One is an existing investor holding approximately 4.96 per cent of the issued and subscribed capital of the Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on July 24 said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed one of its stakeholders, Route One Investment Company LP, USA (ROIC), to increase stake in the bank to 10 percent.

Route One held approximately 4.96 percent of the issued and subscribed capital of the Bank. ROIC had approached the RBI seeking a prior approval to increase stake in IndusInd up to 10 per cent, in accordance with the RBI Master Direction on Prior Approval for Acquisition of Shares in Private Sector Banks, the bank said.

Moneycontrol was the first to break this story on July 8 when Route One was still in talks with IndusInd Bank to raise stake.

Basis reference from RBI, the bank's board of directors, in a meeting held on July 5, 2020, granted its approval to the proposed acquisition of Route One. “RBI has forwarded the Bank a copy of the letter addressed to ROIC, granting approval for increasing their shareholding up to 10% of the paid-up voting equity capital of IndusInd Bank Limited,” IndusInd Bank said.

In an interview to The Economic Times in March, Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group of companies had said, given that KMB got special dispensation, it makes sense for the promoters of IndusInd Bank to approach the RBI for permission to increase stake in the bank to 26 percent from around 15 percent.“When I saw that KMB has got a dispensation, we also thought of writing to them. Why not give us that dispensation as well? Let’s see how they respond,” Hinduja was quoted as saying.

But RBI is apparently not in favour of permitting the Hindujas to increase their stake in IndusInd Bank.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 02:05 pm

