App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Heard feedback loud and clear': Netflix introduces option to switch off autoplay previews

In case you have been guilty of binge-watching episodes on Netflix, the streaming service is also offering an option to stop playing the next episode after the current one ends.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you have been a Netflix subscriber, you might have noticed the annoying autoplay feature that gave previews of various shows as you browsed through the carousel. The company has finally listened to the long-requested demand by users to disable autoplay previews on Netflix.

Netflix has rolled out the option that allows users to disable autoplay previews. "We've heard the feedback loud and clear - members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix,” the company tweeted.

Close
To disable autoplay previews on Netflix,

  • Log into your profile

  • Navigate to the ‘Who’s Watching’ tab on the top-right of the screen and click on ‘Manage Profiles’.

  • Select the profile you want to change the settings for and look for ‘Autoplay controls’.

  • Here, you can choose to remove the tick and disable autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.


In case you have been guilty of binge-watching episodes on Netflix, the streaming service is also offering an option to stop playing the next episode after the current one ends.

You need to simply head to the ‘Autoplay controls’ option and untick the first option which reads ‘Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices’. Once done, Netflix would no longer show you the five-second timer to skip to the next episode.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 01:09 pm

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.