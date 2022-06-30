English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Healthvista India files draft papers for IPO

    The company is an out-of-hospital healthcare provider with brand Portea.

    PTI
    June 30, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Healthvista India Limited has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator SEBI to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering.

    The company is an out-of-hospital healthcare provider with brand Portea.

    The IPO (Initial Public Offering) comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore and an Offer For sale (OFS) of up to 56,252,644 shares by selling shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

    Under the OFS, Accel Growth III Holdings (Mauritius) Limited; Accel India III (Mauritius) Limited, Ventureast Life Fund III LLC Limited, MEMG CDC Ventures; Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Accel India V (Mauritius) and Sabre Partners Trust will offload shares.

    According to market sources, the IPO is expected to fetch about Rs 1,000 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards funding working capital requirements of its subsidiary, Medybiz Pharma, payment of debt, purchase of medical equipment, marketing as well as brand building activities, inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

    Close
    SBI Capital Markets, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are the book running Lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #Healthvista India Limited #IPO #SEBI
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 10:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.