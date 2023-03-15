English
    HealthPlix Technologies raises Rs 181 crore in latest funding round

    PTI
    March 15, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
    Health tech startup HealthPlix Technologies on Wednesday said it has raised USD 22 million (around Rs 181 crore) in Series C funding led by Avataar Venture Partners, SIG Venture Capital and existing investors.

    The fresh capital will be used to ramp up product innovation, enhance the technology stack and scale user acquisition efforts.

    "At HealthPlix, our vision is to drive better health outcomes at population level. Today, we serve 2.5 per cent of the entire Indian population. With these new funds, we aim to cater to 200-250 million more patient lives in an 18-month time frame," HealthPlix Technologies co-founder & CEO Sandeep Gudibanda said in a statement.

    Last year, the Bengaluru-based firm had secured USD 2 million in debt funding from Blacksoil Ventures.

