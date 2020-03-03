Healthcare startup Tricog raises $10.5 million in Series B funding

Healthcare analytics startup Tricog has raised $10.5 million in Series B round of funding from UTEC-The University of Tokyo Edge Capital; Aflac Ventures, the Japanese arm of American insurer Aflac, TeamFund, US and Dream Incubator, Japan.

Existing investors Inventus Capital and Blume Ventures participated in this round as well. Till date the total funding raised by the Bengaluru-based company, best known for its cloud-connected ECG devices, is around $17.5 million.

“Through this round of investment, we reinforce our commitment to strengthen our AI-powered platform for faster diagnosis, expand our product line and establish a strong presence in Africa and Asia, including India, China and Japan,” Tricog co-founder and chief executive officer Charit Bhograj said. Bhograj trained as a cardiologist.

The healthcare sector startups are rapidly growing in India, where large sections of population remain underserved. Infrastructure and specialised care are lacking and this is where technology can help plug the gap. Tricog was also founded to take constant monitoring for heart patients to the remote areas of the country where top notch medical facilities are lacking.

Founded in 2015 by Bhograj and four others, Tricog leverages provides virtual cardiology services to remote clinics, powered by artificial intelligence and medical experts.

The startup now has a presence in more than 12 countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, with 3 million patients using its platform.

Tricog’s Insta ECG platform has been deployed in over 2,500 hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres to help identify and manage patients with critical cardiac diseases. Both private and government healthcare networks use the ECG platform.

The company recently launched InstaEcho for remote echocardiography, using AI for the diagnosis of heart failure and screening for congenital heart disease.

The company said that it is awaiting the US drug regulator’s approval for DeepRhythm platform for real-time patient monitoring.

“We are now proud to lead their Series B as well and supplement Tricog with Japanese medical device partnerships and research and development collaborations,” said Noriaki Sakamoto, Partner and Board Director, UTEC. UTEC was one of the lead investors in Series A round funding also.