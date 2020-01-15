App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Healthcare bodies IPA, IMA differ on media reports of doctors taking bribes

Earlier - the Indian Medical Association (IMA) - the body representing doctors in India, took a strong exception to the development.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) - the lobby group that represents large Indian drug makers, said no discussion took place with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged bribes given by pharma companies to doctors, as was reported by media outlets.

"The Prime Minister had convened a meeting with the healthcare industry on January 1, 2020, to discuss the future roadmap for growth of the healthcare industry," IPA said in a statement.

"The focus of discussion was on: Research and Development, building innovation ecosystem, improve access to high quality medicine and strengthen global competitiveness of the industry. India is rightly described as the pharmacy of the world with 20 percent volume share of the global market. The purpose was to take the industry to the next level, and leverage opportunities going forward in pharma sector, besides discussing growth opportunities in Medtech and hospital sector," it added.

IPA said the meeting was attended by Satish Reddy  of Dr Reddy's, Ajay Piramal (Piramal Group), Pankaj Patel (Cadila Healthcare), Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharma), Habil Khorakiwala (Wockhardt), Rajiv Modi, (Cadila Pharma), Sudhir Mehta (Torrent Pharma), Pavan Choudhary (Medical Technology Association of India) and Shobana Kamineni (Apollo Hospitals).

New website The Print reported that the Prime Minister had brought up the matter in a meeting with the top pharmaceutical companies like Zydus Cadila, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt and Apollo Hospitals, in New Delhi on January 2.

Earlier - the Indian Medical Association (IMA) - the body representing doctors in India, took a strong exception to the development.

"IMA takes strong exception to the statement if it has been really made by the Prime Minister," said IMA in a statement, and sought a clarification from the Prime Minister's Office.

"IMA seeks clarification from the office of the Prime Minister if such a meeting ever happened and if so the statement is authentic`. IMA has noted that the PMO has not denied the report," IMA statement added.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Health

