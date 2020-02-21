Health Insurance Section 80D: Get a Complete Guide on Section 80D Health Insurance

Health insurance is an essential investment, although it comes with significantly high price tags. It is the kind of insurance that can bail you out when you need medical care. A good insurance policy with high amounts of sums assured relieves you of the financial and emotional burden when you are already stressed. It permits you to seek the best treatment from the best medical professionals. Also, since it is an investment, the Government of India too offers several tax deductions and exemptions under various Sections and Sub-sections of Section 80 of the Income Tax Act. Here’s how you can save taxes by investing in health insurance.

Applicability of Section 80

The Government of India enables every single Indian citizen – whether they are individuals or members of Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) to benefit from tax deductions on health insurance offered under Section 80 Income tax laws. Under Section 80D, individuals and members of HUFs can avail a tax deduction of ₹25,000 to ₹100,000 per annum for health insurance policies purchased for self, spouse, children and dependent parents. A significant aspect about 80D deductions is that you can avail deductions over and above those availed under other Sections 80 investments including those under Section 80C, Section 80CCC and Section 80CCD.

Breaking down the deductions offered under Section 80D



Individuals investing in health insurance for self, spouse and dependent children can avail annual tax deductions of ₹25,000.



Individuals investing in health insurance policies for self, spouse children and dependant parents below 60 years of age can avail further deductions of ₹25,000 + ₹25,000 = ₹50,000.



Individuals with parents above 60 years of age (senior citizens) can avail deductions of ₹25,000 + ₹50,000 = ₹75,000 per annum.



In case both, the individual buying the health insurance for parents is also above 60 years, then such an investor can avail tax deductions of ₹100,000 per annum on health insurance premiums.



As mentioned above, Section 80D deductions can be availed by individuals and members of HUFs. Here’s how they are applicable with reference to the individual or group purchasing the insurance policy.

Health insurance investments for members of HUFs

Section 80D tax laws also enable members of HUFs to claim deductions for health insurance. Like in the case of individual investors, the deductions one can claim, depends upon their age. For instance, HUF members under the age of 60 years can avail annual deductions of ₹25,000, whereas those exceeding the age of 60 years, can avail annual deductions of ₹50,000 per annum.

Deductions on Preventive Health Check-ups under Section 80D

As people get older, they need to undergo annual health check-ups as a preventive measure. Several insurance companies provide this facility as a part of the insurance policy. The government also offers tax deductions on preventive check-ups.

Whether or not you have health insurance, you can avail tax deduction of ₹5,000 per annum for preventive health check-ups. Both individuals and HUFs can avail this deduction. In case you have health insurance, the deduction you can claim cannot exceed the overall tax deduction limit of ₹25,000.

Note that while you are not permitted to pay your insurance premiums in cash, you can make cash payments while undergoing preventive health check-ups and still claim deductions under Section 80D.



Section 80DDB





₹40,000 for patients under 60 years



₹60,000 for patients between the ages of 60 and 80 years



₹40,000 for patients above 60 years





Section 80 DDC



Section 80DDB of the Income Tax Act enables you to encash your health insurance policy to seek treatment for approximately 35 types of critical illnesses including different types of cancers, brain tumour, Alzheimer’s,paralysis, strokes, heart attack, coronary artery diseases, kidney failure, etc. Individuals suffering from or bearing the cost of family members suffering from critical illnesses can avail additional tax deductions ofIndividuals filing for tax deductions under Section 80DDB should provide certificates and documents highlighting the cost and treatment while filing tax returns.

Taxpayers who have family members or dependents suffering from disabilities can avail tax deductions under Section 80DD, another sub-section of Section 80D of the IT Act. Individuals bearing the cost of treatment for immediate family members such as your spouse, dependent children, dependent parents and dependent siblings; can avail tax deductions under this section. The disability can be both temporary or permanent and physical or mental. Section 80DD enables taxpayers to avail deductions of ₹75,000 to ₹150,000 per annum, against the money spent towards the treatment of the disabled dependents. Deductions can be availed not only for the cost incurred towards the treatment but also for the nursing, care and rehabilitation expenses incurred to treat the dependents.

Health insurance is an incredibly important investment. You must invest in a good policy with higher sums assured. You should be aware of the different kinds of plans offered by insurance providers and the Government of India. Invest in policies, not only because you can avail tax exemptions, but also because health insurance can come to your aid in your time of need. Speak to your financial advisor before investing and choose an insurance provider with a good market reputation and a high claim settlement ratio.