Health insurance in a revamp mode: Companies roll out premium lock-in, high no-claim bonus, coverage for senior citizens and diabetics

Preeti Kulkarni
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Health insurance companies have launched a host of products with new or enhanced features such as additional cumulative bonus for claim-free years, worldwide coverage and insurance despite pre-existing diseases.

Health insurance is getting a makeover

The health insurance space in India seems to have hit the refresh button.

A clutch of insurance companies such as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Niva Bupa, ManipalCigna and Go Digit have, in the last few months, announced products with newer benefits. “The insurance regulator last year allowed insurers to launch products in the use-and-file mode. In the last 4-5 months, several companies have come up with innovative offerings. Value-added-services offered have increased,” says Vivek Chaturvedi, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Direct Sales, Go Digit General Insurance.

Here’s a look at some of these features.