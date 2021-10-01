Health-conscious Indians take to nuts and dried fruits, push up prices

The coronavirus outbreak has led to an increase in the consumption of dried fruits and nuts as concerns about health and the need for a stronger immunity see more Indians include them in their diet.

The demand usually goes up during Diwali, when they are exchanged as presents, and winter, which accounts for about 60 percent of the annual sale, say traders. But the coronavirus pandemic has changed the consumption pattern and increased demand is pushing up prices as India heavily relies on imports to meet its demand, they say.

“We annually import around $2 billion worth of dry fruits and nuts. This is expected to rise to $2.75 billion in 2021,’’ said Rajmohan Pillai, chairman of Beta Group, which manufactures and markets packaged processed food. He expects imports to jump to $4 billion by next Diwali.

Going nuts

According to Pillai, nearly 45 percent of the imports in terms of value are from the US, particularly almonds and pistachios. West Asian countries are the major suppliers of dates. The rest of the imports are distributed among other countries including those from Europe and Africa.

With doctors, health experts and dieticians recommending intake of dried fruits and nuts, people were looking at various ways to consume them, Pillai said.

“Almond prices have shot up by over 60 percent, while fig prices have increased by 30 to 40 percent,’’ said Kanwarjit Bajaj, a Delhi-based dry fruit trader and president of Indi-Afghan Chamber of Commerce.

Almonds, the second-biggest seller in India after cashews, have moved up by Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 a kg in recent weeks.

India is the world’s largest consumer of cashew and as the domestic production is not enough to meet the demand, the country imports large quantities of the nut in raw form for processing. India’s cashew consumption ranges from 2 to 3 lakh tonnes annually.

Imports are only expected to grow despite several disruptions like lockdowns and a shortage of shipping containers.

The recent change of guard in Afghanistan, which is a big exporter of figs to India, disrupted trade for some time and it was enough to push prices up by 10 to 15 percent. Black raisins, almonds and apricots are the other Afghan imports.

India enjoys duty concessions in imports from Afghanistan under the South Asian Free Trade Agreement. The import tariff comes to 5 percent compared to 30 to 40 percent with other countries.

Though American dried fruits and nuts were 5 percent cheaper than the ones from Afghanistan, higher tariffs made them costly, Pillai said.

“The Afghan import issue has been solved and goods are coming from the country now,’’ said Vijay Bhuta, president of the Mumbai Dry Fruits & Dates Merchants Association.

Cashew prices too have increased by 10-15 percent to Rs 750 a kg. “But unlike last year, the demand is good. It is mostly bulk sales and branded packet sales are only slowly picking up with the opening up of airline sector,’’ said G Satheesh Nair, managing partner, India Food Exports, which has tie-ups with several airlines for its branded cashew.

Rising prices are also encouraging the smuggling of dried fruit and nuts. “Lot of smuggled goods are coming from China through Nepal. It is adversely affecting the genuine traders,’’ Bajaj said. A large portion of walnut and almonds sold as Kashmiri variety are smuggled from Afghanistan, Pillai said.