Heads up: Mcap-to-GDP ratio crosses 80% mark; time to turn cautious or stay put?

The Nifty50 has rallied by about 50 percent since March to hit new highs above 12,900 and is on course to cross 13,000 and beyond. The rally seen in the past seven-eight months has pushed the market cap-to-GDP number beyond 80, much higher than the long-term average of 75 percent.

The market cap-to-GDP ratio has been volatile as it moved from 79 percent in FY19 to 56 percent (FY20 GDP) in March 20 to 80 percent now (FY21E GDP), above its long-term average of 75 percent, Motilal Oswal said in a note. The Nifty is trading at 12-month forward RoE of 13 percent, which is below its long-term average of 13.8 percent, the report said.

The ratio, which is also known as the Warren Buffett indicator, compares the value of all stocks at an aggregate level to the value of the country's total output.

A value above 100 percent indicates that the market is overvalued while a number close to 50 percent indicates that it is undervalued. The ratio is more applicable to developed countries and might not reflect the true picture for investors here in India, experts say.

The number that was hovering below the 60-mark by the end of FY20, weighed down by the outbreak of COVID, got pushed higher on news of business activity slowly returning to normal, green shoots in economic indicators, stable quarter results and expectations of a stimulus package from central bankers.

A number above 80 percent and the fact that Indian shares are trading in an unchartered territory suggest that some consolidation is in the offing, but a big correction was unlikely as earnings are showing signs of recovery, experts say.

“Current underlying trend of the market looks to be strong in the backdrop of a strong 36 percent earnings growth by BSE500 in 2QFY21 and positive commentaries shared by most of the companies. Additionally, favourable news flow regarding Covid-19 vaccine and possibility of additional fiscal stimulus in the USA are supporting the market rally,” Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“While Mcap to GDP above 80 percent certainly raises concern about valuations, we should not forget that visibility of sharp earnings revival after GFS in FY10 took Mcap to GDP at ~100 percent."

As long as earnings growth visibility remained, chances of heavy selloff were unlikely, he said. However, investors should be cautiously optimistic about the market and bet only on quality.

Source: Motilal Oswal