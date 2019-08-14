HDIL Q1 net profit declines 67% to Rs 8.24 cr

Total income fell to Rs 96.50 crore during the April-June quarter of the financial year 2019-20 from Rs 171.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.
Realty firm HDIL on August 14 reported a 67 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8.24 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on lower sales. It had posted a net profit of Rs 24.69 crore in the year-ago period.Total income fell to Rs 96.50 crore during the April-June quarter of the financial year 2019-20 from Rs 171.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 05:49 pm