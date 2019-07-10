App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via bonds to augment long-term capital

The coupon rate on the bonds is 7.99 per cent per annum payable annually.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Ltd will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to shore up its long-term capital needs. The 'HDFC Series V-006 11th July, 2014' secured redeemable non-convertible debentures will have an issue size of Rs 2,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 3,000 crore, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing or refinancing the housing finance business requirements of corporation," it said.

The coupon rate on the bonds is 7.99 per cent per annum payable annually.

Close

The issue opened on Wednesday and closed the same day.

The mortgage lender said the date of allotment of the bonds is July 11, 2019.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 07:04 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #HDFC #Market news

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.