App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 13, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC to pare over 4% stake in asset management arm through IPO

It said in a regulatory filing that the Committee of Directors set up by the HDFC board has approved offering up to 85,92,970 equity shares of Rs 5 each of HDFC AMC, representing 4.08 per cent of the paid-up share capital, for sale in the IPO.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd today said it will sell over 4 per cent stake in its asset management arm HDFC AMC through initial public offer (IPO).

It said in a regulatory filing that the Committee of Directors set up by the HDFC board has approved offering up to 85,92,970 equity shares of Rs 5 each of HDFC AMC, representing 4.08 per cent of the paid-up share capital, for sale in the IPO.

Last November, the Housing Development Finance Corporation had approved the IPO of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC).

The HDFC board had approved to offer part of its shares held in HDFC AMC to the public in one or more tranches so that its holding remains at least 50.01 per cent in the AMC arm.

HDFC AMC had earned total revenues of Rs 1,588 crore last fiscal ended March 2017, while its net profit was at Rs 550 crore.

HDFC held 59.99 per cent shares in its asset management arm by the end of March 2017.

At the end of the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal, HDFC's sake in HDFC AMC was at 57.36 per cent.

HDFC said HDFC AMC will continue to be its subsidiary post-IPO.

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC #IPO

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC