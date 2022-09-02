HDFC to issue 10-year bonds, invites bids: Traders

India's Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) plans to raise at least 50 billion rupees ($627.26 million) through sale of bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Friday.

The non-banking financial company will pay an annual coupon of 7.80% to the investors of this issue, and has invited commitment bids on Sept. 5, they said.

The notes are rated AAA by ICRA and CRISIL, and the issue will close for subscription next week.

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 50 billion rupees.