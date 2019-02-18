App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

HDFC Standard Life will beat industry growth standards: Vibha Padalkar

Padalkar also mentioned about seeing some headwinds backed by macro events.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance told CNBC-TV18 about the latest happenings in the company saying that the company's overall premium growth is at 41 percent for FY19.

She further said that HDFC Standard Life will comfortably be able to beat industry growth standards going ahead. Talking about inorganic growth, she said, "We continue to remain enthused on inorganic growth but not in talks with anyone now."

Padalkar also mentioned about seeing some headwinds backed by macro events. She adds, " Growth is our focus and proprietary channel. I want to see dependence on other channels coming down."

First Published on Feb 18, 2019 03:52 pm

