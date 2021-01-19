HDFC Standard life Q3 Net Profit seen up 34.9% YoY to Rs. 337.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd. | The stock has fallen -4 percent to Rs 693.60 as on January 18 from Rs 725.10 as on January 11.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banks and Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC Standard life to report net profit at Rs. 337.6 crore up 34.9% year-on-year (up 3.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 20.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,482.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 30.4% Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 343.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.