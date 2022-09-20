 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC Securities gets SEBI nod to set up subsidiary in GIFT IFSC

Moneycontrol News
Sep 20, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST

The bank said its subsidiary would offer broking and clearing services in IFSC at GIFT City

HDFC has come a long way since its inception in 1977.

HDFC Securities received a ‘no objection’ on from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to set up a wholly owned subsidiary at International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat’s GIFT City, HDFC Bank told exchanges on September 20.

On May 13, HDFC Bank told exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India had given its approval for the setting up of a step-down subsidiary through HDFC Securities Ltd.

The bank said its subsidiary would offer broking and clearing services in IFSC at GIFT City on terms prescribed by the RBI.

IFSC is an attempt by the Centre to encourage foreign capital to participate in India's growth journey.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gujarat #HDFC Bank #HDFC Securities #IFSC-GIFT city
first published: Sep 20, 2022 06:15 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.