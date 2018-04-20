HDFC Sec sees rural facing cos, infra plays emerging as a dark horse in 2018

Every $10 per barrel rise in the price of crude oil could worsen India's fiscal balance by 0.1 percent and current account balance by 0.4 percent of GDP, Deepak Jasani, Head – Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

He sees rural facing and infrastructure plays emerging as a dark horse ahead of the elections in 2018. "Housing and gold finance are spaces where one may be able to shortlist a few stocks where the recent sell-off may have resulted in attractive valuations," he added.

Edited excerpts:

A) Every $10/bbl rise in the price could worsen India's fiscal balance by 0.1 percent and current account balance by 0.4 percent of GDP. However, our economy can possibly adjust better with a gradual rather than a sudden rise in crude prices.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) may come under pressure if they are not allowed to revise prices of fuels regularly ahead of state elections which are due at regular intervals. This may temporarily impact sentiment towards these stocks, although the medium-term outlook remains positive.

A) Domestic institutional investor (DII) have become a dominant force lately in determining flows into the market. In case, flows into DIIs continue to fall, then we would require foreign institutional investor (FII) flows to accelerate which seems a bit difficult at these levels and point in time.

A) Rural facing and infrastructure sectors could do well in a year when we have so many elections lined up.

A) Housing and gold finance are spaces where one may be able to shortlist a few stocks where the recent sell-off may have resulted in attractive valuations.

A) The calculation of midcap P/E gets skewed by some large sized loss-making companies. Hence, it may not be right to say that they quote at such a large premium. Even otherwise, with a low base, and agility to respond to changing circumstances, midcaps deserve to trade at some premium.

A) There are very few undiscovered stories in the current market where largecaps are fairly researched and midcaps have seen adequate discovery in valuations. However, the forthcoming earning season may throw up some fresh stocks to be tracked in terms of their long-term growth potential.

A) Q4 earnings are likely to be quite robust due to a lower base and effects of GST introduction withering out.

A) PSU banks will keep throwing up trading opportunities whenever their problems are tackled seriously with new measures. For long-term investment, we need consolidation, changes in governance, stricter employee accountability at all levels, robust risk management practices and better compensation structure which may happen only after the next general elections.