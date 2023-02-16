 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Rupay credit cards can now be used for UPI Payments

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Cards will be linked to a UPI ID, thus directly enabling safe, and secure payment transactions, NPCI and HDFC said in a joint statement.

With this linkage, HDFC Bank has become the first private sector bank in the country to go live on UPI with its RuPay Credit Card.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and HDFC Bank on February 16 announced that HDFC Bank customers can now use their RuPay Credit Card on UPI with BHIM App and other UPI-enabled apps.

“As India’s largest card issuer, it is our constant endeavour to ensure that our customers are able to choose the option that best suits their changing needs. Over time we are certain this will further enhance the payments landscape and we are honoured to be the first private sector bank to partner with NPCI for this initiative,” said Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank.