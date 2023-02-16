HDFC Rupay credit cards can now be used for UPI Payments

With this linkage, HDFC Bank has become the first private sector bank in the country to go live on UPI with its RuPay Credit Card.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and HDFC Bank on February 16 announced that HDFC Bank customers can now use their RuPay Credit Card on UPI with BHIM App and other UPI-enabled apps.

HDFC Bank RuPay Credit Cards will be linked to a UPI ID, thus directly enabling safe, and secure payment transactions, NPCI and HDFC said in a joint statement.

With this linkage, HDFC Bank is the first private sector bank in the country to go live on UPI with its RuPay Credit Card.

“As India’s largest card issuer, it is our constant endeavour to ensure that our customers are able to choose the option that best suits their changing needs. Over time we are certain this will further enhance the payments landscape and we are honoured to be the first private sector bank to partner with NPCI for this initiative,” said Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank customers will benefit from the increased opportunity to use their credit cards on UPI, and merchants will benefit from the increase in consumption by being part of the credit ecosystem with the acceptance of credit cards using assets like QR codes.

“We believe linking RuPay Credit Card on UPI to be a game-changer for the ecosystem and will give impetus to the adoption of UPI across businesses with multiple use cases. It will provide a seamless, digitally-enabled credit card lifecycle experience to the customers and will enable consumers to make QR-based, e-commerce payments using the credit card on UPI which will fuel further economic growth,” said Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI.