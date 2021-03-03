HDFC reduces home loan rate by 5 bps effective March 4

HDFC | Subsidiary HDFC Investments sold 7,960 equity shares of India Asset Recovery Management (IARM), a company situated in Mauritius, representing 19.9 percent of the equity share capital of IARM.

Mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), on Wednesday said it has cut its home loan rate by 5 basis points to all retail customers effective March 4. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

HDFC has reduced its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) onwhich its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points, with effect from March 4, 2021, the bank said in a statement .

The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers, it said.

With the rate cut, HDFC will now offer home loans at 6.75 percent to borrowers irrespective of the loan amount.

The interest concession is based on the loan amount and CIBIL score of the borrower. SBI believes it is important to extend better rates to customers who maintain good repayment history, the bank said.

Last week, country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) reduced its home loan rates to 6.75 per cent. The lender also waived processing fee for its customers , it said. Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank, too, announced cut in its lending rates recently. The RBI has been prodding banks to cut their lending rates. The RBI has cut its key lending rate, repo, by 250 bps since February, 2019.

“SBI, being the market leader in home finance, takes ownership in bolstering consumer sentiments. The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present offerings as the EMI will be reduced,” the bank said.

SBI Home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.70 percent for loans up to Rs. 75 lakh and 6.75 percent for loans above Rs 75 lakhs, the bank said.

Customers can also apply from the ease of their home via YONO App to get additional interest concession of 5 bps. On the eve of International Women’s day, a special 5 bps concession is being made available to the women borrowers, the bank said.

The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of Rs 5 lakh crore, it said. As of December 31, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs 35 lakh crore and advances of more than Rs 26 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of about 45 percent. SBI commands over 34 percent market share in home loans and around 33 percent in the auto loans segment, the bank said.