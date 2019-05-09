App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC puts Jet Airways' office space for sale to recover Rs 414 cr

The e-auction of the office, with a reserve price of Rs 245 crore, is scheduled for May 15, according to the public notice.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mortgage lender HDFC has put up crisis-hit Jet Airways' office space for sale with a reserve price of Rs 245 crore, as part of efforts to recover outstanding dues. Jet Airways, which temporarily shuttered operations on April 17, owes around Rs 414 crore to HDFC.

"The borrower (Jet Airways) has failed to repay the amount (Rs 414.80 crore) due to HDFC Ltd. Accordingly, HDFC Ltd has become entitled to enforce its mortgage over the immovable property," it said in a public notice.

The office, spread over 52,775 square feet carpet area, in Mumbai's suburban financial centre Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), is on the fourth floor of the building 'Jet Airways Godrej BKC'.

The e-auction of the office, with a reserve price of Rs 245 crore, is scheduled for May 15, according to the public notice.

related news

The distressed airline, which had more than 120 planes in its fleet, has been grappling with financial woes. The full service carrier has defaulted on various payments, including salaries to employees.

As part of a resolution plan, State Bank of India-led consortium of domestic lenders have sought bids for stake sale in the airline.

Four entities -- Etihad Airways, TPG Capital, Indigo Partners and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) -- are learnt to have shown interest in picking up stake in Jet Airways. The details of the bidders are expected to be known on Friday.

Earlier this week, a grouping of Jet Airways' pilots moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the SBI to provide the assured interim finance for restarting operations.

The petition filed by the National Aviators' Guild has also sought a direction to the Centre and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to disallow slots of Jet Airways to other airlines on the permanent basis.
First Published on May 9, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Business #HDFC #India #Jet Airways

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Aithey Aa from Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzle in this gro ...

Ayushmann Khurrana announces a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, deets ...

SOTY 2: Check out Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's fashi ...

Guess Who: This popular Bollywood filmmaker is hosting rave parties to ...

Cannes Film Festival: Sylvester Stallone's Rambo V has a French connec ...

Rahul Gandhi's lookalike gains 20 kg, changes hairstyle to NOT look li ...

Aaliya is My First Name, Salman Khan Suggested Me to Change It, Says K ...

May 2019: Best Infographics of the Month

Jon Snow and Arya Stark Are in Love in Original 'Game of Thrones' Draf ...

Home to Six Offshore Casinos and Live Gaming Options, Goa Expects to B ...

North Korea Fires 2 Short-range Missiles in Second Test in a Week; Seo ...

'You Pay IAF as Low as Rs 744': In Warship Rebuttal, Cong Attacks Modi ...

Mysore Woman Gang Raped by Four Unidentified Men; Boyfriend Bludgeoned ...

'Khichdi' Govt will Lead to Anarchy, Instability, Insecurity: PM 's La ...

Some of the Most Historic Moments of the Indian Elections So Far

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

At Narendra Modi's charged Delhi rally, anti-AAP mood of crowd, aim to ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

'Don't relish doing this but have no choice': House Judiciary charges ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.