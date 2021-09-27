MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore via bonds

The bonds in the nature of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) have a base issue size of Rs 3,000 crore with the option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 3,000 crore, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
September 27, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST

The country's largest mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) will raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to augment its long term resources.

The bonds in the nature of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) have a base issue size of Rs 3,000 crore with the option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 3,000 crore, HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said.

The three-year tenor bonds rated 'AAA' by Crisil and Icra will be up for redemption on September 30, 2024.

The bids for subscription will open on September 29, 2021, and close on the same day.

Close

Related stories

HDFC said the coupon rate on the bonds would be payable at a fixed spread of 80 basis points (0.80 per cent) over the benchmark that will be reset on a quarterly basis.

The benchmark will be a three-month T-bill (treasury bill) as published by FBIL and sourced from Bloomberg, it added. If Bloomberg data is not available, the simple average of FBIL 3-months T-bills closing rate, as published by Financial Benchmarks India Pvt Ltd (FBIL) may be recognised with certain parameters.

The first such quarterly setting of the coupon rate for September 30, 2021, would be 4.13 per cent per annum, HDFC said.

Shares of HDFC closed flat at Rs 2841.10 apiece on BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Bonds #business news #HDFC
first published: Sep 27, 2021 06:26 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.