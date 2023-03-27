 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC plans to raise Rs 57,000 crore through private placement ahead of merger with HDFC Bank

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Till date, HDFC’s outstanding borrowings stand at Rs. 5.70 lakh crore and the additional fund raising is intended at further boosting HDFC’s business expansion plans.

Ahead of the merger with HDFC Bank, the board of mortgage lending major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has approved plans to raise another Rs 57,000 crore through the issue of Non-convertible Debentures (NCD).

This will be done through multiple tranches, the company said in a release.

This is the second major fundraising announced by HDFC in the last two months. On February 26, HDFC raised Rs 25,000 crore through bonds at 7.97 percent coupon rate. It was the country's largest-ever bond issue.

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is set to take effect by June-July after receiving the necessary approvals from various regulatory authorities. The merger was announced in April last year.