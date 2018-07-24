HDFC plans to raise Rs 35,000 cr via bonds

HDFC Ltd today said it plans to raise up to Rs 35,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The board of directors of the mortgage lender will seek approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting to be held on July 30.

HDFC will also declare the financial results for the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal on the same day.

Besides, the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) will also seek permission to raise up to $1.5 billion through external commercial borrowing (ECB), HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

For the ECB, the HDFC said it will tap sources such as financial institutions, banks, multilateral financial agencies, mutual funds, corporate body among others.

Shares of HDFC closed 0.64 percent up at Rs 1,979.20 on BSE today.