HDFC plans to raise Rs 25,000 crore through bonds

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) expects to raise as much as Rs 25,000 crore through a sale of 10-year bonds on February 16, merchant bankers aware of the plan said. Bidding will take place from 9.30 am to 10.30 am on the BSE’s bidding platform.

This is the highest amount that HFDC plans to raise and comes ahead of its merger with HDFC Bank, one banker told Moneycontrol on February 15. One person said the base issue is for Rs 5,000 crore with an option to keep an additional Rs 20,000 crore.

Dealers said the mega bond issue ahead of the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is intended to mop up funds and test investor appetite for such paper. This is because banks have limited options to raise funds such as mobilisation of deposits, issuances of certificates of deposit, and infrastructure bonds, one of the people said.

“It is to ensure that big investors don’t miss out,” said a merchant banker.

