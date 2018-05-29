App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Mutual Fund buys stake worth Rs 71 cr in Vardhman Textiles

HDFC Mutual Fund today picked up 1 percent stake in Vardhman Textiles for over Rs 71 crore through an open market transaction.

PTI
 
 
HDFC Mutual Fund today picked up 1 percent stake in Vardhman Textiles for over Rs 71 crore through an open market transaction. The fund house bought 5.73 lakh shares, amounting to 0.99 percent stake in the textile firm, according to the bulk deal data available with the BSE.

The shares were purchased at a price of Rs 1,245 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 71.34 crore, the data showed.

The seller of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Bulk deal data available with the NSE also showed that ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 27.50 lakh Tata Motors DVR (differential voting rights) shares for Rs 47.02 crore.
First Published on May 29, 2018 08:18 pm

