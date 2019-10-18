App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC mops up Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds

The HDFC series W-003 October 22, 2029 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures have been issued on a private placement basis, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mortgage lender HDFC has raised up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The bids were opened on Friday and closed the same day.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. Proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. Proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said.

Stock of HDFC ended 0.69 per cent up at Rs 1,229.20 on BSE.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #HDFC #Market news

