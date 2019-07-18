App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC m-cap tops Rs 4-lakh cr mark as shares zoom to record high

HDFC is currently the fourth most-valued firm by market valuation on the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market valuation of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has crossed the Rs 4-lakh crore mark after a rally in its share price. At the close of trade on Thursday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of mortgage lender HDFC was at Rs 4,04,384.68 crore on the BSE.

Shares of HDFC rose by 2.52 per cent to close at Rs 2,343.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it gained 3 per cent to Rs 2,357 -- its record high.

The company was the top gainer among 30 firms on the Sensex.

Close

HDFC is currently the fourth most-valued firm by market valuation on the BSE.

RIL, with an m-cap of Rs 7,99,864.73 crore, is the country's most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with Rs 7,75,092.58 crore valuation and HDFC Bank Rs 6,56,940.74 crore.

So far this year, shares of HDFC have zoomed nearly 19 per cent.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with the stock price movement.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 07:02 pm

tags #Business #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Market news

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.