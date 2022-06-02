English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    HDFC Ltd collaborates with Accenture to accelerate digital transformation

    The transformation exercise is aimed at making the mortgage financier’s lending lifecycle paper-less and nimble, the company said in a release said.

    PTI
    June 02, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

    Housing finance company HDFC Ltd on Thursday said it has collaborated with Accenture to digitally transform its lending business.


    The transformation exercise is aimed at making the mortgage financier’s lending lifecycle paper-less and nimble, the company said in a release said.


    The collaboration — powered by cloud-native applications, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics — will revamp the HDFC’s customer experience and business processes to provide greater operational agility and efficiency, and drive business growth, it added.

    ”The ongoing market disruption in the mortgage industry calls for a focused commitment to digital-led reinvention of customer experiences, which we believe will be pivotal to driving future growth,” HDFC Ltd’s Managing Director Renu Sud Karnad said.  The platform includes a user-friendly mobile application and a web-based portal for customers.

    PTI
    Tags: #Accenture #Business #HDFC #Renu Sud Karnad
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 06:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.