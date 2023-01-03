 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Ltd assigns loans worth Rs 8,892 crore in Q3

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST

The corporation had assigned loans amounting to Rs 7,468 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has assigned (sold) 19 percent higher loans to the tune of Rs 8,892 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.

"All the loans assigned during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were to HDFC Bank pursuant to the buyback option embedded in the home loan arrangement between the Corporation and HDFC Bank," it added.

Loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to Rs 35,937 crore against Rs 27,591 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross income from the dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was Rs 482 crore compared to Rs 195 crore a year ago, it added.

During the December 2022 quarter, the profit on the sale of investments was nil, the mortgage lender said.