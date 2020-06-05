App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC looking to raise $1 billion via partial stake sale: Report

A spokesperson for HDFC said that bankers made presentations to the company “all the time.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation (Image: Pixabay)
Picture for representation (Image: Pixabay)

Housing Development Finance Company (HDFC) is reportedly considering a partial stake sale to raise $1 billion in anticipation of loan demand once the economy fully opens up.

The Mumbai-based non-banking finance company (NDFC) is in talks with multiple investment bankers and a decision is expected soon, sources told The Economic Times. While bankers have advised an institutional stake sale, HDFC has not finalised its decision yet, they added.

The issue could be conducted in multiple tranches, sources added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

A spokesperson for HDFC told the newspaper that bankers made presentations “all the time”, adding the company's balance sheet and capital reserve was among the most comfortable in India’s financial sector.

“HDFC has among the best capital adequacy of 17.7 percent (tier-I threshold is 16.6 percent) and unrecognised gains worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore on our unlisted investments,” the spokesperson added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #'mytaxiindia' (MTI) #Business #company #fundraising #HDFC #India #Market

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Serum Institute raises hopes of India getting its COVID-19 vaccine before end of 2020

Serum Institute raises hopes of India getting its COVID-19 vaccine before end of 2020

Anti-China sentiments and clarion call for self-reliance leave India's Chinese goods markets in a spot of bother

Anti-China sentiments and clarion call for self-reliance leave India's Chinese goods markets in a spot of bother

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0: As restaurants open from June 8, here's how dine-in experience will change

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0: As restaurants open from June 8, here's how dine-in experience will change

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.