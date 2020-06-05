HDFC looking to raise $1 billion via partial stake sale: Report

Housing Development Finance Company (HDFC) is reportedly considering a partial stake sale to raise $1 billion in anticipation of loan demand once the economy fully opens up.

The Mumbai-based non-banking finance company (NDFC) is in talks with multiple investment bankers and a decision is expected soon, sources told The Economic Times. While bankers have advised an institutional stake sale, HDFC has not finalised its decision yet, they added.

The issue could be conducted in multiple tranches, sources added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A spokesperson for HDFC told the newspaper that bankers made presentations “all the time”, adding the company's balance sheet and capital reserve was among the most comfortable in India’s financial sector.

“HDFC has among the best capital adequacy of 17.7 percent (tier-I threshold is 16.6 percent) and unrecognised gains worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore on our unlisted investments,” the spokesperson added.