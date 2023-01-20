English
    HDFC likely to raise at least Rs 30 billion via bonds next week: Sources

    In November, HDFC raised 19 billion rupees through bonds maturing in 10 years at an annual coupon of 7.79%.

    Reuters
    January 20, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
    India's Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) will return to bond market after a gap of two months, three merchant bankers said on Friday.

    The company plans to raise at least 30 billion rupees ($369.26 million) through bonds maturing in 10 years, they added. The housing financier is likely to invite the coupon bids from investors and bankers next week and is yet to make an official announcement of the issue on an electronic bidding platform.

    The issue will also have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 20 billion rupees. The bonds, rated AAA by CRISIL, will have a put option at the end of the third year, one of the bankers said. In November, HDFC raised 19 billion rupees through bonds maturing in 10 years at an annual coupon of 7.79%.

    Company officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking confirmation of the development.
    Reuters
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 11:26 am