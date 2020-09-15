HDFC Life's CEO says will certainly do better than industry this year

"We will certainly do better than the industry, no doubt about that that we have seen in the first 5 months," HDFC Life CEO Vibha Padalkar said.
HDFC Life Insurance will certainly do better than the industry, said Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director & CEO at the life insurance firm on Tuesday.
The company registered strong growth in business in August with total annual premium equivalent growing 17 percent versus 12 percent in July.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, HDFC Life's Padalkar spoke at length about the strong showing and whether the company will now raise its guidance for the year from flat to growth on a year-on-year basis. She said that each month is getting better and we should wipe out decline by October.
"We have already done that in terms of the number of policies that we have sold versus the number of policies sold last year," Padalkar said, adding, "The signature of COVID, especially what we are seeing in metros, is very much there and I would like to wait until the end of October before I start saying that do we have good visibility that this is sustainable. It is only the COVID angle and nothing else, but all things being equal yes, we should register positive growth on a full-year basis."
related news
-
Signs of normalcy: Life insurers post 15% rise in new premiums in August
-
DAILY VOICE | Financial independence will come with discipline and then let compounding do its magic: Prasun Gajri of HDFC Life
-
The Market Podcast | Prasun Gajri says spectacular gains for first-time investors just beginner's luck, could run out