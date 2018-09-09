HDFC Life simplifies claim settlement for flood-hit Kerala

HDFC Life said Sunday it has simplified the claim settlement process for life and health policies for customers in the flood-affected Kerala state.

For life claims, customers need to submit only three documents — death certificate issued by local authorities, police or hospital, identify and residence proof of the beneficiary and pass copy/canceled cheque of the nominee for bank details, HDFC Life said in a release.

"We have simplified the claims and policy servicing process for your convenience. Our nodal officers are a phone call away for any assistance that you may require," it said.

For health claims four documents need to be submitted such as identity and residence proof, passbook copy/canceled cheques for bank details, hospital bill along with payment receipt and discharge card from the hospital, HDFC Life said.

The insurer has also an extended time period of 60 days from the event date, for health claim submission for events falling between July 15 - September 30, 2018.