Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Life Q3 profit rises 18% to Rs 246 cr

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 207.32 crore in the same quarter of 2017, HDFC Life said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
HDFC Life on Tuesday reported 18.3 percent growth in profit at Rs 245.63 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 207.32 crore in the same quarter of 2017, HDFC Life said in a statement.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 9,303.09 crore from Rs 9,684.46 crore in October-December 2017.

The board appointed Niraj Ashwin Shah as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from March 1, 2019.

During April-December period, the company maintained leadership position in terms of total new business received premium with a market share of 21 percent in the private sector compared to 18.4 percent in the same period of 2017-18.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 05:30 pm

