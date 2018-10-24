App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

HDFC Life on track to grow faster than the industry, says CEO Vibha Padalkar

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life, said the company was on the path to growing faster than the industry

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

CNBC-TV18

HDFC Life’s second-quarter performance was largely in line with expectations.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life, said the company was on the path to growing faster than the industry.

“There is no reason to believe that we would not grow faster than the industry because given our balanced product offerings, we are reasonably insulated against all equity and debt market concerns,” said Padalkar.

"Premium growth of 12-15 percent looks very achievable," she said.

With regards to the weakness in new business compared to last quarter, she said, "It was largely due to a base impact. Last year they grew much faster in the first quarter than the second quarter but if one evens it out over the full year then one should not look at each quarter performance."

With regards to the product mix, Padalkar said, "We are comfortable with ULIP portfolio staying in range of 55-57 percent and expect protection to trend upwards on individual space to 7 percent and APE space in H1 at 17 percent and expect that to continue moving up. Participating products would be in the range of 23-25 percent. That is the kind of product mix expected in Q3 and Q4."
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 01:48 pm

tags #Business #Results Boardroom

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.