    HDFC Life invests in fund started by early backer of BigBasket, Pepperfry

    Z3Partners Tech Fund will invest between Rs 35 and 80 crore in each startup and the venture capital firm aims to build a portfolio of eight-10 companies

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    HDFC Life has invested in Z3Partners’ new digital investment-focused Z3Partners Tech Fund, the insurer said on July 11 but the two sides did not disclose the invested amount.

    Founded in 2019 by Gautam Patel, Z3Partners was an early investor in companies such as online grocery store BigBasket, genomics research and diagnostics startup MedGenome, business-to-business commerce and lending platform OFBusiness and online furniture retailer Pepperfry.

    “HDFC Life is one of the most respected and credible financial institutions in India. We are excited to have HDFC Life on board for this journey to invest in the best tech and digital companies that are backed by world-class entrepreneurs,” Patel, who is also the managing partner at the fund, said.

    Z3Partners said that the new fund will invest between Rs 35 and 80 crore in each startup. “With a unicorn, DealShare, already in the portfolio, Z3Partners is performing extremely well with an aim to build a portfolio of eight-10 companies,” the fund said. DealShare is a social commerce platform.

    The fund announced its second close of Rs 250 crore in 2021 and is on track to do the final close this year. The venture capital firm, which is raising the fund of Rs 500 crore, has also invested in cybersecurity company Cyfirma, agri-tech venture Gramophone, Shipsy, a software as a service platform for shipping and logistics companies, and celebrity-fan engagement startup True-Fan.

    Z3Partners invests in market-leading tech and digital startups focused on exponential growth and proven unit-economics and are servicing large addressable markets by leveraging top execution and disruptive tech solutions, the statement said.
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 12:54 pm
