HDFC Life Insurance Q2 net profit up 7.6%

Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance posted a 7.6 percent increase in the September quarter (Q2) net profit at Rs 308.7 crore.

The net premium stood at Rs 7,453.7 crore in Q2FY20, showing a YoY growth of 10 percent.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life said that despite a challenging macro-environment, we have grown by 35 percent on individual weighted-received premium, compared to industry growth of 11 percent.

"This has enabled us to increase our market share by 220 basis points to 15.2 percent," she added.

The assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1.3 lakh Cr; the debt:equity mix as on September 30, 2019 is 63:37. Almost 96 percent of debt investments are in GSecs and AAA bonds as on September 30, 2019.