MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC launches green and sustainable deposits

These fixed deposits will be directed towards financing of green and sustainable housing credit solutions and services, HDFC said in a statement.

PTI
August 16, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
HDFC | Representative image

HDFC | Representative image

Mortgage firm HDFC on Monday said it has launched green and sustainable deposits with an aim to safeguard the environment from climate change.

These fixed deposits will be directed towards financing of green and sustainable housing credit solutions and services, HDFC said in a statement.

These deposits will carry interest rates up to 6.55 per cent while maturity period would vary from three to five years.

Senior citizens (60 years+) will be eligible for an additional 0.25 per cent per annum on deposits up to Rs 2 crore.

Talking about the new product, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said “Today, sustainability is no longer about doing less harm, but about doing more good."

Close
HDFC anticipates growing demand for green solutions and has launched green and sustainable deposits offering for our customers who can grow their wealth while they contribute to serve the needs of a changing world, he said, adding that HDFC is committed towards supporting India's efforts for a sustainable and green low-carbon economy.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #green and sustainable deposits #HDFC
first published: Aug 16, 2021 02:26 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.